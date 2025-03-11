Ukraine has constant communication with TikTok, which promptly blocks pages with Russian disinformation – National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has constant communication with TikTok regarding the blocking of Russian disinformation. The platform responds to requests most promptly and independently blocks propaganda pages.
Ukraine has constant communication with the TikTok office. It is responsive and promptly blocks certain pages with Russian disinformation regarding Ukraine. This was reported to the journalist UNN by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko.
Everything is fine with TikTok. They really respond, we have constant communication with TikTok. Russia has increased the intensity of creating pages there. A large number compared to spring, they have increased their capabilities fivefold. The TikTok office is responsive, certain pages are promptly blocked. Some they block independently without prompts, so cooperation exists.
However, he noted that the issue of determining whether it is propaganda or not regarding Ukraine by hashtags has not yet been resolved.
"That is, Russia uses a set of hashtags, uploads videos and writes them down. It would be good if TikTok blocked immediately by hashtags. Currently, this issue is unresolved, it has been discussed at least," Kovalenko said.
In addition, Kovalenko stated at the Kyiv International Cybersecurity Forum 2025 that the TikTok office responds most promptly to disinformation challenges among all social networks.
"We have cooperation with Google, TikTok, and many structures that help limit hostile content for our country, its broadcasting. The TikTok office responds most promptly to disinformation challenges and adapts to the use of their social network by Russians to spread disinformation not only in Ukraine but also in the USA," Kovalenko stated.
Supplement
Russians have intensified their disinformation campaign on social networks, particularly on X (Twitter), TikTok, and YouTube Shorts. The main messages are allegedly the loss of Ukraine's subjectivity, the illegitimacy of the government, and calls to roll back military support from the West.
