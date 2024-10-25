Ukraine has a sufficient level of fuel and lubricants stocks
Kyiv • UNN
The Deputy Minister of Energy reported that there are sufficient stocks of fuel and lubricants to get through the winter. The stocks should ensure stable prices and the operation of backup generators.
Ukraine has accumulated sufficient stocks of fuels and lubricants to get through the autumn and winter period.
This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.
When asked whether he had enough fuel reserves for the worst-case scenario of a difficult winter, Kolisnyk replied:
Today, the reserves are formed at the proper level. They help to balance (the power system - ed.) based on different resources for generation
The Deputy Minister reminded that a significant number of generators running on diesel, gasoline or gas were imported to Ukraine as backup power sources to ensure power supply in the face of targeted enemy attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.
For all these consumer groups, we have formed a sufficient level of stocks to ensure that prices do not fluctuate during the winter and that we have a clear confidence in the possibility of a stable heating season
AddendumAddendum
Kolisnyk reported that only Russian shelling of energy infrastructure is a risk that could destabilize the energy system.