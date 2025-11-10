$41.980.11
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11547 views

On November 11, electricity outages will continue in Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian attacks. Schedules will be in effect around the clock, limiting consumption from 2 to 3.5 queues.

Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity

Tomorrow in Ukraine will be another day with power outages. Schedules will be in effect throughout the day, with 2 to 3.5 queues being disconnected, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, November 11, consumption restriction measures will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

- the message says.

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – in the amount of 2 to 3.5 queues;              

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.

Ukrenergo added that the time and scope of restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of oblenergos in your region 

- the company summarized.

Schedules have already become smaller, work is underway to minimize them - Ministry of Energy10.11.25, 19:28 • 1462 views

Recall

In most regions of Ukraine today, power outage schedules are applied until the end of the day, Russian strikes have led to new damage to energy facilities in several regions, and electricity consumption remains high.

Antonina Tumanova

