Exclusive
08:44 AM • 9372 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 27204 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 42636 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 40744 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 43536 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 51721 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 71192 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 48121 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 49797 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 37211 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine faces a cold snap after temperatures rise to +14 degrees: forecast for next week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

Forecaster Natalka Didenko predicts a cold snap in Ukraine after temperatures rise to +10+14 degrees. On October 20, rains are expected throughout the country, except for the western regions, with temperatures of +6+9 degrees.

Ukraine faces a cold snap after temperatures rise to +14 degrees: forecast for next week

In the coming days, cold weather will follow the warmth in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

As the forecaster noted, the air temperature will gradually begin to rise to +10+14 degrees, and in the south and in the western part in the second half of the week even higher.

On October 20, in most regions of Ukraine, +6+9 degrees are expected during the day, in the south and in Transcarpathia up to +11 degrees. The coldest will be in the western regions tonight, with frosts of 0-5 degrees, in the rest of Ukraine a minimum of 1+5 degrees.

 - the message says.

She added that on Monday, October 20, rains are expected everywhere in Ukraine (cyclone), except for the western regions - there will be sunny or starry clearings (influence of an anticyclone).

In Kyiv on October 20, the weather will be wet and cold, with rain in places, during the day up to +7, +8 degrees are expected. Therefore, Monday will require additional insulation and hot teas. In the nearest future, the warmest will be in Kyiv on Thursday, October 23.

- Didenko wrote.

Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week17.10.25, 14:03 • 15487 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv