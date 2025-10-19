Ukraine faces a cold snap after temperatures rise to +14 degrees: forecast for next week

In the coming days, cold weather will follow the warmth in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

As the forecaster noted, the air temperature will gradually begin to rise to +10+14 degrees, and in the south and in the western part in the second half of the week even higher.

On October 20, in most regions of Ukraine, +6+9 degrees are expected during the day, in the south and in Transcarpathia up to +11 degrees. The coldest will be in the western regions tonight, with frosts of 0-5 degrees, in the rest of Ukraine a minimum of 1+5 degrees. - the message says.

She added that on Monday, October 20, rains are expected everywhere in Ukraine (cyclone), except for the western regions - there will be sunny or starry clearings (influence of an anticyclone).

In Kyiv on October 20, the weather will be wet and cold, with rain in places, during the day up to +7, +8 degrees are expected. Therefore, Monday will require additional insulation and hot teas. In the nearest future, the warmest will be in Kyiv on Thursday, October 23. - Didenko wrote.

