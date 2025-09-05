Ukraine expects sunny weather on the weekend: temperatures up to +29 degrees
Kyiv • UNN
Sunny weather with temperatures up to +29 degrees is expected in Ukraine on September 6 and 7. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible in the west, while Kyiv will be dry.
On Saturday, September 6, and Sunday, September 7, Ukraine will mostly have sunny weather. The maximum air temperature during the day will be +24 to +29 degrees, UNN reports, citing forecaster Natalia Didenko.
Details
However, due to the proximity of an atmospheric front in western Ukraine, short-term rains with thunderstorms will occur in some places, and the air temperature may drop by 2-4 degrees.
At night, the air temperature will be +12 to +16 degrees, and in the south and west, up to +18 degrees.
In Kyiv and the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, it will be dry and sunny – the air temperature will be from +25 to +26 degrees.
The next weekend, September 13-14, according to preliminary forecasts, also promises comfortable weather. The cooling is expected around September 16-17.
Recall
The average monthly air temperature in Kyiv in the summer of 2025 was 20.6 °C, which is 0.2 °C higher than the climatic norm. July was the warmest month, while June and August were cooler.