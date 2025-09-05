$41.350.02
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – Venislavskyi
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Ukraine expects sunny weather on the weekend: temperatures up to +29 degrees

Sunny weather with temperatures up to +29 degrees is expected in Ukraine on September 6 and 7. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible in the west, while Kyiv will be dry.

Ukraine expects sunny weather on the weekend: temperatures up to +29 degrees

On Saturday, September 6, and Sunday, September 7, Ukraine will mostly have sunny weather. The maximum air temperature during the day will be +24 to +29 degrees, UNN reports, citing forecaster Natalia Didenko.

However, due to the proximity of an atmospheric front in western Ukraine, short-term rains with thunderstorms will occur in some places, and the air temperature may drop by 2-4 degrees.

At night, the air temperature will be +12 to +16 degrees, and in the south and west, up to +18 degrees.

In Kyiv and the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, it will be dry and sunny – the air temperature will be from +25 to +26 degrees.

The next weekend, September 13-14, according to preliminary forecasts, also promises comfortable weather. The cooling is expected around September 16-17.

- Didenko wrote.

The average monthly air temperature in Kyiv in the summer of 2025 was 20.6 °C, which is 0.2 °C higher than the climatic norm. July was the warmest month, while June and August were cooler.

