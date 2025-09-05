Ukraine expects sunny weather on the weekend: temperatures up to +29 degrees

On Saturday, September 6, and Sunday, September 7, Ukraine will mostly have sunny weather. The maximum air temperature during the day will be +24 to +29 degrees, UNN reports, citing forecaster Natalia Didenko.

However, due to the proximity of an atmospheric front in western Ukraine, short-term rains with thunderstorms will occur in some places, and the air temperature may drop by 2-4 degrees.

At night, the air temperature will be +12 to +16 degrees, and in the south and west, up to +18 degrees.

In Kyiv and the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, it will be dry and sunny – the air temperature will be from +25 to +26 degrees.

The next weekend, September 13-14, according to preliminary forecasts, also promises comfortable weather. The cooling is expected around September 16-17. - Didenko wrote.

The average monthly air temperature in Kyiv in the summer of 2025 was 20.6 °C, which is 0.2 °C higher than the climatic norm. July was the warmest month, while June and August were cooler.