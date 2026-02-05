Ukraine expects political decision on EU membership in 2027 - Office of the President

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 18229 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 17887 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 19655 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 31723 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 64994 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 28683 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 27691 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 22107 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14999 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14616 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.2m/s
81%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 24432 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concludedFebruary 5, 12:00 PM • 27515 views
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found deadFebruary 5, 12:12 PM • 14428 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 20118 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 9968 views
Publications
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules08:38 PM • 1312 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 18229 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 64994 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 68636 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 98568 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Donald Tusk
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideo06:35 PM • 3286 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 9996 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 20134 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 24446 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 49895 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Truth Social

Ukraine expects political decision on EU membership in 2027 - Office of the President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva stated that Ukraine expects a political decision on EU membership in 2027. The country also needs strengthened air defense and additional missiles.

Ukraine expects political decision on EU membership in 2027 - Office of the President

Kyiv expects a political decision on Ukraine's membership in the European Union in 2027. This was stated by Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva during a meeting with a delegation of the European Parliament's Committee on Security and Defense, reports UNN with reference to the OP's statement.

Details

Also, according to him, Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense to protect against Russian attacks and expects additional missiles for air defense systems.

Special attention was paid to the PURL initiative, thanks to which Ukraine can purchase air defense missiles from the United States. In total, 24 countries have already joined this program, and their total contribution is $5 billion. Ukraine's needs for this year within PURL are $15 billion, and active work with partners on additional contributions is underway.

- the statement says.

Zhovkva emphasized that in the first half of this year, Ukraine will be fully ready to open all negotiation clusters for EU accession.

"Ukraine's membership in the European Union is the basis of future security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe. That is why we need a clear political decision on Ukraine's membership as early as 2027," he concluded.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine will be technically ready to join the EU by 2027. He stated that by the end of 2026, Ukraine will complete the main steps necessary for membership.

Ukraine's EU membership is a prerequisite for Europe's security - Lithuanian Foreign Minister09.12.25, 15:49 • 7697 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
European Union
Ukraine
Kyiv