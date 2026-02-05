Ukraine expects political decision on EU membership in 2027 - Office of the President

Kyiv expects a political decision on Ukraine's membership in the European Union in 2027. This was stated by Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva during a meeting with a delegation of the European Parliament's Committee on Security and Defense, reports UNN with reference to the OP's statement.

Also, according to him, Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense to protect against Russian attacks and expects additional missiles for air defense systems.

Special attention was paid to the PURL initiative, thanks to which Ukraine can purchase air defense missiles from the United States. In total, 24 countries have already joined this program, and their total contribution is $5 billion. Ukraine's needs for this year within PURL are $15 billion, and active work with partners on additional contributions is underway. - the statement says.

Zhovkva emphasized that in the first half of this year, Ukraine will be fully ready to open all negotiation clusters for EU accession.

"Ukraine's membership in the European Union is the basis of future security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe. That is why we need a clear political decision on Ukraine's membership as early as 2027," he concluded.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine will be technically ready to join the EU by 2027. He stated that by the end of 2026, Ukraine will complete the main steps necessary for membership.

Ukraine's EU membership is a prerequisite for Europe's security - Lithuanian Foreign Minister