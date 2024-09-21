Ukraine defeated Afghanistan and reached the playoffs of the FIFA World Cup. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's national team has completed the group stage of the World Cup with a confident 4-1 victory over Afghanistan. Thanks to this result, Ukraine took second place in its group and guaranteed its entry into the 1/8 finals of the tournament.

In the playoffs, the Ukrainians will face the Dutch national team, which also finished the group stage in second place in Group A.

The match between Ukraine and the Netherlands will take place on September 24 and will be a decisive step on the way to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

