Ukraine convenes an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the Russian attack on the night of July 31 31 July 2025

Ukraine initiates an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to another escalation of terror by Russia, which led to deaths and destruction in Kyiv. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha on the social network X, as reported by UNN.

Ukraine initiated an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to another escalation of terror by Russia, which led to deaths and destruction in Kyiv. The emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the agenda item "Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" will take place tomorrow, August 1st - Sybiha stated.

He emphasized that Putin rejects efforts for peace and seeks to prolong his war, but the world has enough strength to stop him - through unified pressure and a principled stance in favor of a complete, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire.

Tomorrow's evening meeting of the UN Security Council will be a platform to clearly state such resolute positions - Sybiha added.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, 16 people died. According to updated information, as of the evening of July 31, 159 people were reported injured.