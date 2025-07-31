Ukraine convenes an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the Russian attack on the night of July 31 31 July 2025

$41.770.02
48.150.08
uken
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 23012 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 39012 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 117744 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 63596 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 69274 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 67920 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 235828 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 272913 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 113237 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 97389 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Погода
+17°
2.8m/s
71%
746mm
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - TkachenkoJuly 31, 10:16 AM • 22721 views
EU Commissioner Kos reacted to the adoption of the NABU and SAP billJuly 31, 11:07 AM • 8428 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 135 injured, including 12 childrenPhotoVideoJuly 31, 11:54 AM • 19695 views
Almost 24,000 tons of harvest transferred to Russia: a deputy from OPZZh who cooperated with the occupiers was exposedPhotoJuly 31, 01:29 PM • 6976 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 20951 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 21007 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation

Exclusive

July 31, 01:18 PM • 23004 views
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 23004 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime

Exclusive

July 30, 03:21 PM • 235817 views
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 235817 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto

Exclusive

July 30, 03:01 PM • 272904 views
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 272904 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 199803 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
United States
France
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideo05:36 PM • 3712 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 21007 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 132040 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 192945 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 248147 views
Fox News
Facebook
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Shahed-136

Ukraine convenes an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the Russian attack on the night of July 31 31 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Ukraine initiates an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the escalation of terror by Russia, which led to the death of 16 people and destruction in Kyiv. The meeting will take place on August 1.

Ukraine convenes an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the Russian attack on the night of July 31

Ukraine initiates an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to another escalation of terror by Russia, which led to deaths and destruction in Kyiv. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha on the social network X, as reported by UNN.

Ukraine initiated an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to another escalation of terror by Russia, which led to deaths and destruction in Kyiv. The emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the agenda item "Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" will take place tomorrow, August 1st 

- Sybiha stated.

He emphasized that Putin rejects efforts for peace and seeks to prolong his war, but the world has enough strength to stop him - through unified pressure and a principled stance in favor of a complete, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire.

Tomorrow's evening meeting of the UN Security Council will be a platform to clearly state such resolute positions 

- Sybiha added.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, 16 people died. According to updated information, as of the evening of July 31, 159 people were reported injured.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
United Nations Security Council
Ukraine
Kyiv