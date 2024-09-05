Ukraine compensates for lack of weapons with efficiency and technology - Syrsky

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that there is no doubt that Ukraine is inferior in terms of weapons and numbers to the enemy, but this fact has forced the Defense Forces to become smarter and more effective in warfare, in particular, using drones and high-tech weapons. Syrsky said this in an interview with CNN, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syrsky, there is no doubt that Ukraine is outgunned and outnumbered by the enemy in an effort to defend itself against Russian aggression.

He acknowledged that the occupiers had an advantage in aircraft, missiles, artillery, ammunition, men, tanks, and infantry fighting vehicles.

However, according to him, the fact that Russia has such a material advantage has forced Ukraine to become smarter and more effective in waging war.

We cannot fight in the same way as they do, so we must use, first of all, the most effective approach, use our forces and means to maximize the use of terrain features, engineering structures, and use technical superiority - Syrsky said, emphasizing Ukraine's advanced drone program and other domestic high-tech weapons.

Recall

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrsky spoke about the successful operation in Kursk regionthat reduced the threat of a Russian offensive in Sumy region. Ukraine has moved the fighting into enemy territory, achieving key goals.