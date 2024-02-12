Ukraine calls on the world to condemn Russia's illegal presidential elections in the occupied territories

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102964 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130230 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130959 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172369 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169952 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276832 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177985 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167041 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148738 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245327 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean
March 2, 01:39 AM • 102587 views

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102587 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry
March 2, 04:32 AM • 92769 views

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92769 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known
March 2, 04:43 AM • 89759 views

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89759 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100331 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today
05:34 AM • 43807 views

05:34 AM • 43807 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276832 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276832 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245327 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245327 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230534 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255965 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 241804 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241804 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
10:40 AM • 10089 views

10:40 AM • 10089 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130222 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 104083 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104083 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 104185 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104185 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 120457 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120457 views
Ukraine calls on the world to condemn Russia's illegal presidential elections in the occupied territories

Ukraine calls on the world to condemn Russia's illegal presidential elections in the occupied territories

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26118 views

The Ukrainian Ombudsman called on the international community to strongly condemn the illegal presidential elections planned by Russia for mid-March in the occupied parts of Ukraine and not to recognize their results.

Ukraine has called on the international community to respond to Russia's illegal presidential elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories. The invaders want to hold the pseudo-vote in mid-March. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets explained why these elections are illegal  , UNN reports.

I emphasize that by its actions, the Russian Federation is once again grossly violating the Constitution and legislation of Ukraine, as well as the fundamental norms and principles of international law, in particular the UN Charter. I would also like to address the issue of possible liability for participation in the so-called "elections", as I receive many appeals from citizens on this issue.

- Lubinets noted.

Details

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights also called on the international community to strongly condemn the illegal elections in the TOT of Ukraine and not to recognize their "results". He emphasized that it was a "farce" and not a vote.

He also said that the invaders planned to hold the pseudo-vote in the occupied Ukrainian territories within three days: March 15, 16 and 17.

russian Central Election Commission completes registration for the "presidential election"11.02.24, 04:11 • 35540 views

Recall

Russian occupants are actively preparing for pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, trying to involve local residents in organizing fake "voting" to demonstrate alleged support for Putin.

The occupation administration plans to involve the Russian military in the so-called "elections" to demonstrate Putin's "great support" for the "electoral process" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine

