Ukraine calls on the world to condemn Russia's illegal presidential elections in the occupied territories

Ukraine has called on the international community to respond to Russia's illegal presidential elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories. The invaders want to hold the pseudo-vote in mid-March. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets explained why these elections are illegal , UNN reports.

I emphasize that by its actions, the Russian Federation is once again grossly violating the Constitution and legislation of Ukraine, as well as the fundamental norms and principles of international law, in particular the UN Charter. I would also like to address the issue of possible liability for participation in the so-called "elections", as I receive many appeals from citizens on this issue. - Lubinets noted.

Details

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights also called on the international community to strongly condemn the illegal elections in the TOT of Ukraine and not to recognize their "results". He emphasized that it was a "farce" and not a vote.

He also said that the invaders planned to hold the pseudo-vote in the occupied Ukrainian territories within three days: March 15, 16 and 17.

russian Central Election Commission completes registration for the "presidential election"

Recall

Russian occupants are actively preparing for pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, trying to involve local residents in organizing fake "voting" to demonstrate alleged support for Putin.

The occupation administration plans to involve the Russian military in the so-called "elections" to demonstrate Putin's "great support" for the "electoral process" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.