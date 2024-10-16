Ukraine calls on the International Maritime Organization to send a monitoring mission to Odesa ports - Sibirga
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has officially requested the International Maritime Organization to send a monitoring mission to Odesa ports due to the intensified Russian terror. Russia has launched more than 50 attacks on Ukrainian ports, damaging 300 infrastructure facilities.
Against the backdrop of intensified Russian terror, Ukraine has officially appealed to the International Maritime Organization to immediately send an international monitoring mission to the ports of the greater Odesa area. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga during a press conference in Odesa following a plenary meeting with the ministers of the North Baltic Eight countries, UNN reports .
Details
Ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea is our common goal and one of the key priorities of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Today I can announce that against the backdrop of intensified Russian terror, Ukraine has officially appealed to the International Maritime Organization to immediately deploy an international monitoring mission to the ports of the greater Odesa area
He noted that Russia is targeting civilian ships, grain storage facilities, and terminals, which not only hurts the Ukrainian economy, but also threatens global food security and puts millions of people in the world at risk of starvation.
Recall
Since the beginning of the war, Russia has carried out more than 50 attacks on Ukrainian ports, which have damaged more than 300 port infrastructure facilities and 23 civilian vessels. More than 100 thousand tons of agricultural products were destroyed.