Ukraine calls on the International Ice Hockey Federation to ban Russians and Belarusians from tournaments

Matviy Bidnyi, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, and Serhiy Mazur, President of the Ukrainian Ice Hockey Federation, signed an official letter to Lucien Tardif, President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). Ukraine called on the IIHF to maintain and strengthen sanctions against Russia and Belarus. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Russia's war against Ukraine has claimed the lives of more than 500 Ukrainian athletes and coaches, including more than 90 representatives of the hockey community. The Ukrainian side called on the International Ice Hockey Federation to maintain and strengthen sanctions against Russia and Belarus, preventing their players and coaches from participating in international tournaments - the post says.

The Ministry also emphasized that world hockey cannot stand aside while the war destroys the future of Ukrainian sport.

"We look forward to a principled position and determination in protecting the fundamental values of sport," the statement said.

The 2025 World Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn will feature 28 athleteswho have previously represented Russia or were born there. 14 participants partially prepared for the competition in Russia, most of them ex-Russians in the Georgian team.