Ukraine calls on Austria to join demining coalition
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine invited Austria to join the Coalition for Demining and to invest in the production of missile defense equipment. The parties also discussed training of the Ukrainian military.
Ukraine has invited Austria to join the coalition of demining and called for investment in the production of electronic means of protecting the population from Russian missiles and drones. This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Serhiy Boyev during talks with Austrian Ambassador to Ukraine Arad Benkö, UNN reports citing the Defense Ministry.
The Deputy Minister invited Austria to join the demining coalition and informed about the possibilities of investing in Ukrainian industry, in particular in the production of demining equipment and electronic means of protecting civilians from missiles and drones
In addition, the parties discussed the value of the contribution of the EU mission to train the Ukrainian military (EUMAM). Boyev also thanked Austria for its financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support.
It is noted that Austria has already joined important initiatives to restore energy infrastructure, rehabilitate our civilians, and demine.
"We have the potential to strengthen such cooperation," Boyev said.
Recall
The Cabinet of Ministers allowed state-owned enterprises to raise funds for demining from the NBU account. The government also increased compensation for the cost of demining agricultural land to 100%.