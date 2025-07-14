Ukraine begins work on an online monitoring system for the gambling industry: IT companies are encouraged to join

Ukraine is starting to work on a state system that will help monitor the operational activities of legal casinos, combat the shadow market, and build a predictable tax policy for the country. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, according to UNN.

It is noted that at the first stage of development, they want to collect feedback from technology companies to develop a convenient, effective, and understandable system for all users.

The online monitoring system for the gambling sector will become a key tool for qualitative changes across the entire industry.

It will help:

record every bet in real time;

show data on accepted and returned bets, as well as winnings;

make market volume data public;

gain a clear understanding of how much tax should go to the state budget;

Public consultations will take place on July 21 in an online format.

IT companies are encouraged to contribute to the system's development. Registration for the event should be done by July 18 at https://forms.gle/EvEqDVYGuRPPLHxw9.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine liquidated the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, as the State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity was created, which will regulate gambling.