Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Ukraine approves energy modernization program for heat supply enterprises: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

Ukraine has approved the State Target Program for Energy Modernization of Heat Supply Enterprises until 2030. It provides for stimulating enterprises to apply energy-efficient measures, developed in pursuance of the EU Ukraine Facility initiative.

Ukraine approves energy modernization program for heat supply enterprises: what is known

Ukraine has approved the State Target Program for Energy Modernization of Heat Supply Enterprises until 2030. Its implementation is one of the mandatory and strategic steps towards European integration. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The program envisages stimulating centralized heat supply enterprises to apply energy-efficient measures. The program was developed in pursuance of the European Union's Ukraine Facility initiative and the Government's Priority Action Plan for 2025.

- the message says.

Within the framework of the Program, over the next five years, it is planned to:

  • develop and update heat supply schemes for settlements;
    • achieve 100% commercial metering of thermal energy in 15 thousand buildings;
      • overhaul and reconstruct heat supply facilities in centralized heat supply systems;
        • modernize 35 thousand heat inputs by installing individual heating points;
          • reconstruct and overhaul 2.5 thousand km of heating networks;
            • modernize and/or connect heat energy sources and other measures.

              The program will be financed by international donors, local budgets, and other sources. After the end of martial law in Ukraine, funds for the program will also be allocated from the state budget.

              Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges24.09.25, 14:04 • 89311 views

              Olga Rozgon

              SocietyEconomy
              European Union
              Ukraine