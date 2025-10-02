Ukraine approves energy modernization program for heat supply enterprises: what is known

Ukraine has approved the State Target Program for Energy Modernization of Heat Supply Enterprises until 2030. Its implementation is one of the mandatory and strategic steps towards European integration. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The program envisages stimulating centralized heat supply enterprises to apply energy-efficient measures. The program was developed in pursuance of the European Union's Ukraine Facility initiative and the Government's Priority Action Plan for 2025. - the message says.

Within the framework of the Program, over the next five years, it is planned to:

develop and update heat supply schemes for settlements;

achieve 100% commercial metering of thermal energy in 15 thousand buildings;

overhaul and reconstruct heat supply facilities in centralized heat supply systems;

modernize 35 thousand heat inputs by installing individual heating points;

reconstruct and overhaul 2.5 thousand km of heating networks;

modernize and/or connect heat energy sources and other measures.

The program will be financed by international donors, local budgets, and other sources. After the end of martial law in Ukraine, funds for the program will also be allocated from the state budget.

