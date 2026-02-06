Ukraine approved strategy for Antarctica, Arctic and World Ocean - MFA

The Ukrainian government has approved a strategy for Antarctica, the Arctic, and the World Ocean. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the MFA's initiative to develop and adopt the Strategy was supported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and became possible thanks to active cooperation with relevant ministries and agencies, particularly the National Antarctic Scientific Center.

It is symbolic that it was adopted on this very date. Exactly 30 years ago, on February 6, 1996, the flag of Ukraine was officially raised for the first time over the Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky," which Ukraine received from Great Britain. It was then that Ukraine joined the circle of three dozen countries that have a presence on the Antarctic continent and corresponding scientific research capabilities. - stated MFA Head Andriy Sybiha.

According to him, the adoption of the Strategy on the 30th anniversary of the official opening of the Ukrainian Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky" testifies to the global role of our state, which actively works in polar regions and contributes to the development of science, climate research, biology, and geophysics.

The systematic presence of our state in the regions of Antarctica, the Arctic, and the World Ocean has important strategic and geopolitical significance. It creates additional foreign policy tools, strengthens Ukraine's national security, enhances our state's position on the world stage, and contributes to countering Russia's aggressive policy in these regions. – the minister stated.

Sybiha emphasized that the implementation of the tasks defined by the Strategy for the next ten years will strengthen Ukraine's position in Antarctica and initiate active operations in the Arctic.

The adoption of a separate strategic document places Ukraine among the countries that have recently adopted and are implementing similar polar strategies, including Poland, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The Strategy will also contribute to the long-term development of living resources of the World Ocean and deposits of metallic nodules on the seabed of the World Ocean. - the report states.

As Sybiha said, such steps demonstrate "our maturity as a state that plays 'the long game' in strategic regions and directions."

"Such stability, thoughtfulness, and long-term foreign policy are critically important both for countering the aggressor and for protecting Ukraine's strategic national interests in the long term," the MFA head summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke online with participants of the 30th Ukrainian Antarctic expedition and congratulated them on the 30th anniversary of the day the state flag of Ukraine was raised at the Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic station.

