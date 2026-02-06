$43.140.03
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
04:00 PM • 13202 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 13678 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 12754 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 16620 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 11633 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 24973 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 17473 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20111 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 65871 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Ukraine approved strategy for Antarctica, Arctic and World Ocean - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The Ukrainian government approved a strategy for Antarctica, the Arctic, and the World Ocean. This happened on the 30th anniversary of the raising of the Ukrainian flag over the Akademik Vernadsky station.

Ukraine approved strategy for Antarctica, Arctic and World Ocean - MFA

The Ukrainian government has approved a strategy for Antarctica, the Arctic, and the World Ocean. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the MFA's initiative to develop and adopt the Strategy was supported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and became possible thanks to active cooperation with relevant ministries and agencies, particularly the National Antarctic Scientific Center.

It is symbolic that it was adopted on this very date. Exactly 30 years ago, on February 6, 1996, the flag of Ukraine was officially raised for the first time over the Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky," which Ukraine received from Great Britain. It was then that Ukraine joined the circle of three dozen countries that have a presence on the Antarctic continent and corresponding scientific research capabilities.

- stated MFA Head Andriy Sybiha.

According to him, the adoption of the Strategy on the 30th anniversary of the official opening of the Ukrainian Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky" testifies to the global role of our state, which actively works in polar regions and contributes to the development of science, climate research, biology, and geophysics.

The systematic presence of our state in the regions of Antarctica, the Arctic, and the World Ocean has important strategic and geopolitical significance. It creates additional foreign policy tools, strengthens Ukraine's national security, enhances our state's position on the world stage, and contributes to countering Russia's aggressive policy in these regions.

– the minister stated.

The 30th Ukrainian expedition has set off to Antarctica: a record number of women in the team08.03.25, 18:53 • 34861 view

Sybiha emphasized that the implementation of the tasks defined by the Strategy for the next ten years will strengthen Ukraine's position in Antarctica and initiate active operations in the Arctic.

The adoption of a separate strategic document places Ukraine among the countries that have recently adopted and are implementing similar polar strategies, including Poland, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The Strategy will also contribute to the long-term development of living resources of the World Ocean and deposits of metallic nodules on the seabed of the World Ocean.

- the report states.

As Sybiha said, such steps demonstrate "our maturity as a state that plays 'the long game' in strategic regions and directions."

"Such stability, thoughtfulness, and long-term foreign policy are critically important both for countering the aggressor and for protecting Ukraine's strategic national interests in the long term," the MFA head summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke online with participants of the 30th Ukrainian Antarctic expedition and congratulated them on the 30th anniversary of the day the state flag of Ukraine was raised at the Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic station.

Ukraine developed a strategy for the Arctic, Antarctic, and World Ocean - Sybiha21.07.25, 18:09 • 4035 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

