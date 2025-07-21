Ukraine developed a strategy for the Arctic, Antarctic, and World Ocean - Sybiha

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has for the first time initiated and prepared Ukraine's strategy for the Arctic, Antarctic, and World Ocean. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

This will allow us to guarantee our voice in global processes in the future - Sybiha noted.

Russia is militarizing the Arctic under the guise of science: Ukrainian intelligence reveals the Kremlin's plans

Earlier

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced plans to open more than 10 new consular offices by the end of this year.