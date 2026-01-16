Ukraine and US have differences on peace agreement - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and the United States are currently not on the same page regarding some issues of the peace agreement. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel, reports UNN.

As Zelenskyy noted, Kyiv and Washington currently cannot reach an agreement on an issue on which the parties have different views.

I believe that Ukraine has the initiative in the negotiations. I believe we are faster than Russia in this. I believe we worked very well with the American side. We are simply not on the same page on some issues. Everything is clear, I am defending the interests of our state - Zelenskyy stated.

He added that Ukraine, like the United States, wants the earliest possible peace, but Russia is delaying the process. In particular, this applies to exchange issues.

Why don't they exchange? Does the US have an answer to this question? No. Because there are some issues that are uncomfortable, but they are absolutely fair. Russia is delaying all processes - Zelenskyy stated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian delegation went to the United States to finalize certain aspects of agreements on security guarantees and Ukraine's recovery for $800 billion.