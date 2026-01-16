$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
01:20 PM • 2460 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 16909 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 16202 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 16990 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 18007 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 20091 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 28356 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 32677 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 25965 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 36174 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine and US have differences on peace agreement - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and the US do not see eye to eye on some issues of a peace agreement, although both countries strive for peace. He emphasized that Russia is delaying all processes, including exchanges.

Ukraine and US have differences on peace agreement - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and the United States are currently not on the same page regarding some issues of the peace agreement. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel, reports UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, Kyiv and Washington currently cannot reach an agreement on an issue on which the parties have different views.

I believe that Ukraine has the initiative in the negotiations. I believe we are faster than Russia in this. I believe we worked very well with the American side. We are simply not on the same page on some issues. Everything is clear, I am defending the interests of our state

- Zelenskyy stated.

He added that Ukraine, like the United States, wants the earliest possible peace, but Russia is delaying the process. In particular, this applies to exchange issues.

Why don't they exchange? Does the US have an answer to this question? No. Because there are some issues that are uncomfortable, but they are absolutely fair. Russia is delaying all processes

 - Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian delegation went to the United States to finalize certain aspects of agreements on security guarantees and Ukraine's recovery for $800 billion.

Yevhen Ustimenko

