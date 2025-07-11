$41.820.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine and the World Bank launch a new $200 million program: what the money will be used for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

Ukraine and the World Bank have agreed to launch the five-year PREPARE Ukraine program worth $200 million to prepare reconstruction projects. The initiative is funded by the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF) and aims to convert donor grants into concrete projects.

Ukraine and the World Bank have agreed to launch a new $200 million program to prepare reconstruction projects, the Ministry of Economy announced on Friday, writes UNN.

The Government of Ukraine has signed an agreement with the World Bank to launch a five-year PREPARE Ukraine program with a total volume of $200 million. The initiative is designed to finance the preparation of state and municipal reconstruction projects so that they meet the requirements of international investors and can quickly move to implementation.

- the ministry reported.

The PREPARE program is funded by the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF), which is managed by the World Bank.

What is this program?

The program, as indicated by the Ministry of Economy, transforms donor grants into specific projects - from rebuilding bridges and hospitals to launching new productions capable of integrating into global supply chains. The program will run for 5 years.

The initial grant is $44.3 million. It is aimed at "forming a portfolio of public investments and strengthening institutional capacity."

"Together with the World Bank, we are creating a systemic 'preparation factory' that minimizes delays, increases transparency, and paves the way for multi-billion dollar investments in the coming years," said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

Following negotiations with World Bank Vice President Anna Bjerde, the parties agreed on a roadmap for launching PREPARE Ukraine. The first tranche will be available for use starting in August and will cover technical support for public customers, including the development of the Public-Private Partnership Agency.

"The PPP Agency takes on the function of a single 'project conveyor': we collect and rank applications, prepare assessments according to World Bank standards, engage international consultants, and bring each project to a stage where private capital can enter without undue risks," emphasized Niko Gachechiladze, Director of the PPP Agency.

In the near future, the World Bank and the Ministry of Economy will approve the program's operational manual, open a project preparation fund, and begin financing technical support for public customers.

The agreement was signed within the framework of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025.

Ukraine received $190 million within the World Bank project: what the money will be used for23.06.25, 16:32 • 2656 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
Yulia Svyrydenko
World Bank
Ukraine
