Ukraine received $190 million within the World Bank project: what the money will be used for

Ukraine received $190 million within the framework of the World Bank's project for infrastructure reconstruction, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Ukraine received $190 million for recovery initiatives within the joint DRIVE project with the World Bank. Its goal is to create resilient infrastructure in complex conditions - Shmyhal wrote.

The financing in the form of a loan from the IBRD, provided with the support of the Government of Japan, he said, "will be directed to modernizing infrastructure, rebuilding bridges, improving the transport system, and developing the road sector."

"Grateful to partners - both the World Bank and the Government of Japan - for consistent support of Ukraine in the conditions of a full-scale war," Shmyhal said.

The World Bank approved the $432 million "Developing Resilience in Vulnerable Environments in Ukraine (DRIVE)" support package in March.

The main goal of the project is to restore transport infrastructure. It provides for capital repairs of roads and bridges in 19 regions of Ukraine, reform of national highways, installation of modular bridges, as well as providing technical assistance and project management.