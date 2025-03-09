Ukraine and the USA will hold important negotiations in Saudi Arabia: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects a constructive conversation
Kyiv • UNN
From March 10 to 12, negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and the USA will take place in Jeddah regarding the cessation of the war. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also meet with the Prince of Saudi Arabia to discuss common interests.
In Saudi Arabia, negotiations between the American and Ukrainian delegations are set to take place from March 10 to 12. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha indicated that the Ukrainian side is preparing for an important diplomatic week.
Reports UNN citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Department of State.
On the 1110th day of Russia's full-scale invasion, we are preparing for an important diplomatic week. The President's visit to Saudi Arabia and the meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations.
According to the U.S. State Department, Marco Rubio will visit Saudi Arabia on March 10, Monday.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from March 10 to 12 for talks with Ukrainian colleagues to advance the U.S. President's goal of ending the Russo-Ukrainian war. While in Jeddah, he will also meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to discuss ways to advance mutual interests in the region and strengthen U.S.-Saudi relations.
