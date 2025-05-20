Ukraine and the USA discussed the development of ports for national security and trade: details

Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development Andriy Kashuba took part in the "Strengthening Port Management System" program, organized with the support of the US Department of State. This was reported by UNN referring to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

Details

This program included five states and included official visits to Washington, as well as ports and other institutions in US cities such as Baltimore, Jacksonville, Tulsa, and Los Angeles.

The Ukrainian and American sides discussed the development of port infrastructure as an important element of national security, protection of supply chains and support for open international trade.

The parties also paid special attention to the topic of decentralization. At Georgetown University, meeting participants studied how the US federal management system distributes responsibility for critical infrastructure between levels of government.

Andriy Kashuba presented the Ukrainian-Estonian port industry recovery plan to American partners. This document not only provides for the restoration of infrastructure damaged by Russian aggression, but also a deep transformation of the management system with an emphasis on transparency, efficiency and partnership.

Let us remind you

The administration of US President Donald Trump planned to use US foreign aid funds to finance a program of voluntary repatriation of migrants. In particular, it concerned Ukrainians as well.