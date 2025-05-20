Ukraine and the USA discussed the development of ports for national security and trade: details

$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 18541 views

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 50647 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 116163 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 55526 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 111768 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 57747 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 191650 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 95891 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 157761 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110438 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Rutte on Trump's role in resolving the Russian war against Ukraine: he basically broke the deadlock

May 20, 09:43 AM • 27538 views

Warm weather with an "ideal" temperature is expected in Ukraine - Didenko

May 20, 09:58 AM • 22000 views

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

May 20, 12:03 PM • 24583 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

12:57 PM • 36233 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 65963 views
Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 162670 views
Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 116848 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 84136 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 80058 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 162962 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 164856 views
The Washington Post

F-16 Fighting Falcon

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Telegram

Shahed-136

Ukraine and the USA discussed the development of ports for national security and trade: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

Deputy Minister of Community Development Andriy Kashuba participated in the program in the USA. They discussed the development of ports as an element of national security, protection of supply and decentralization.

Ukraine and the USA discussed the development of ports for national security and trade: details

Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development Andriy Kashuba took part in the "Strengthening Port Management System" program, organized with the support of the US Department of State. This was reported by UNN referring to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

Details

This program included five states and included official visits to Washington, as well as ports and other institutions in US cities such as Baltimore, Jacksonville, Tulsa, and Los Angeles.

The Ukrainian and American sides discussed the development of port infrastructure as an important element of national security, protection of supply chains and support for open international trade.

The parties also paid special attention to the topic of decentralization. At Georgetown University, meeting participants studied how the US federal management system distributes responsibility for critical infrastructure between levels of government.

Andriy Kashuba presented the Ukrainian-Estonian port industry recovery plan to American partners. This document not only provides for the restoration of infrastructure damaged by Russian aggression, but also a deep transformation of the management system with an emphasis on transparency, efficiency and partnership.

Let us remind you

The administration of US President Donald Trump planned to use US foreign aid funds to finance a program of voluntary repatriation of migrants. In particular, it concerned Ukrainians as well.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of State
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Los Angeles
