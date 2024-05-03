Ukraine and the UK start cooperation in green energy innovations

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Ukraine and the UK start cooperation in green energy innovations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20281 views

Ukraine and the UK are launching 13 innovative green energy projects under the InnovateUkraine program, with the UK providing £16 million to support Ukraine's energy independence and transition to green technologies.

 Ukraine and the United Kingdom are launching the first 13 innovative energy projects under the InnovateUkraine program. This became known after a meeting between Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, UNN reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

Details

Cameron noted that the UK's efforts are aimed at restoring Ukraine's energy system. He also pointed out that it is green technologies and green energy that can ensure the energy independence of countries in the face of Russia's attempts to use energy to create dependence.

For his part, Galushchenko thanked the UK for supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia and emphasized the effective cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector. In particular, the minister noted the importance of the UK's contribution to the Energy Support Fund in the amount of 27.5 million euros. The parties are currently negotiating to increase this contribution during the current year.

 Today we have a chance to demonstrate that in the fight for energy independence, we are fighting for the future. After all, the green transition is not just about the environment or decentralized generation. For Ukraine, it is a matter of national security. I am confident that the implementation of the green technology project is of great importance for the future cooperation between Ukraine and the UK in the energy sector

The UK government will provide £16 million in funding for projects under the program.

 Among the projects selected for investment are energy efficiency and heat supply projects, the introduction of innovative battery solutions for renewable energy sources, and innovative technologies to optimize and increase biogas production. The relevant projects are planned to be implemented over the next two years and will be supported to further seek investment and enter the market.

 The InnovateUkraine program, implemented by the British Innovation Agency, will also attract an additional 5 million pounds from the private sector and involves cooperation between more than 50 British and Ukrainian organizations.

"Green" transformation of the energy sector: Ukraine launches new cooperation program with the UN15.01.24, 17:43 • 28453 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Economy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
devid-kemeronDavid Cameron
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

