Ukraine and the EU have started the final screening of legislation in the energy sectors - Stefanishyna

Ukraine, together with the EU, has begun the final review of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law under negotiating chapters 15 "Energy" and 21 "Trans-European Networks". This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, Ukraine and the EU began the final review under Cluster 4: "Green Deal and Sustainable Development of Transport Infrastructure", considering Chapters 15 ("Energy") and 21 ("Trans-European Networks").

Ukraine is already a strong player in the EU energy market with a high level of alignment. We remain committed to implementing the EU acquis and are ready to move forward. This requires clear, merit-based decisions — it is important to maintain the momentum of the enlargement process," Stefanishyna wrote.

Recall

Ukraine has fulfilled all conditions for starting negotiations on EU membership in key areas. Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna announced her readiness to open three clusters already in July.