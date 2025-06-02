Ukraine and Russia cannot be considered on the same level, our state is defending itself, the Russian Federation is attacking - Tykhyi

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Ukraine and Russia cannot be considered on the same level, because our state is defending itself, and Russia is attacking. This was announced by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgy Tykhyi, in Istanbul, reports UNN.

Details

We are strongly opposed to considering both sides on the same level. One side attacks, the other defends. Ukraine strikes exclusively at legitimate targets, legitimate military targets. All norms of international law allow Ukraine to do this - Tykhyi noted.

He also reminded that it was Russia that invaded Ukraine and destroyed the lives of its citizens.

Recall

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul lasted more than an hour.

Today, the continuation of negotiations is not expected, but there will be a third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine "during some time".

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia reported that Russia continues to reject the idea of an unconditional ceasefire.

During the negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine and Russia agreed on an exchange of seriously ill and young soldiers aged 18 to 25 according to the formula "all for all".