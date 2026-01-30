Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia have come "very close to a deal," UNN reports.

I think there's a chance. We're trying. I ended eight wars, all of them. I thought those might be harder than this one, but Zelenskyy and Putin hate each other, and that makes everything much more difficult. However, I believe we are very close to reaching a deal. Hundreds of thousands of people, mostly soldiers, have been killed. Last week – or rather, last month – they lost 29,000 people. They lost 29,000 soldiers in a month. Can you believe that, guys? 29,000. You lose one race car driver – and that's already a big event. And here, 29,000 soldiers in one month. The month before – 27,000.