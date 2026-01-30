Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that Ukraine and Russia are close to a deal, despite the personal animosity between Zelenskyy and Putin. He also mentioned significant soldier losses over the past month.
US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia have come "very close to a deal," UNN reports.
I think there's a chance. We're trying. I ended eight wars, all of them. I thought those might be harder than this one, but Zelenskyy and Putin hate each other, and that makes everything much more difficult. However, I believe we are very close to reaching a deal. Hundreds of thousands of people, mostly soldiers, have been killed. Last week – or rather, last month – they lost 29,000 people. They lost 29,000 soldiers in a month. Can you believe that, guys? 29,000. You lose one race car driver – and that's already a big event. And here, 29,000 soldiers in one month. The month before – 27,000.
Recall
US President Donald Trump stated that he personally asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to strike Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week.