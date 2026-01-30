$42.850.08
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
06:30 PM • 1016 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 2386 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
05:20 PM • 4108 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 10033 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 14210 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 16829 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 19041 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 20505 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 24548 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia have come "very close to a deal," UNN reports.

I think there's a chance. We're trying. I ended eight wars, all of them. I thought those might be harder than this one, but Zelenskyy and Putin hate each other, and that makes everything much more difficult. However, I believe we are very close to reaching a deal. Hundreds of thousands of people, mostly soldiers, have been killed. Last week – or rather, last month – they lost 29,000 people. They lost 29,000 soldiers in a month. Can you believe that, guys? 29,000. You lose one race car driver – and that's already a big event. And here, 29,000 soldiers in one month. The month before – 27,000.

- Trump said.

