Ukraine and Norway extended the "transport visa-free regime" until the end of 2027

ukenru
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 3876 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM • 11773 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 30353 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 30867 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 35556 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 28410 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 29750 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 29620 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 32778 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 70750 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 21409 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 17735 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 24632 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 13116 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian11:56 AM • 9712 views
Publications
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 3876 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 4862 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 30353 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 30868 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 35557 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Musician
Donald Trump
Alvin Bragg
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 7102 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 13170 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 24695 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 17794 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 21466 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Mi-8
S-400 missile system

Ukraine and Norway extended the "transport visa-free regime" until the end of 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

Ukraine and Norway have agreed to extend the "transport visa-free regime" until the end of 2027. This will allow Ukrainian carriers to transport goods without special permits, contributing to business development and Ukraine's integration into the European transport area.

Ukraine and Norway extended the "transport visa-free regime" until the end of 2027

Ukraine and Norway have agreed to extend the "transport visa-free regime" until the end of 2027. This will allow Ukrainian carriers to transport goods without special permits, which will contribute to business development, strengthen trade, and integrate Ukraine into the European transport area. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, informs UNN.

This decision allows Ukrainian carriers to continue performing freight transportation without the need for special permits — for trucks of Euro-5 standard and above. Accordingly, this means increased opportunities for business, faster logistics, and closer economic ties between our countries.

- the message says.

It is noted that the "transport visa-free regime" is a key element of Ukraine's integration into the single European transport space. It simplifies trade, strengthens supply chains, stimulates the economy, and helps Ukrainian businesses remain competitive in the European market. Last year alone, Ukraine exported goods worth $553 million to Norway, and we see that this figure is growing annually.

Currently, the liberalized transportation regime is in effect with 35 countries, including the EU – and this is another step towards Ukraine's full integration into the common European transport market.

Norway urged to use €1.8 trillion fund to help EU unblock loan to Ukraine - Euractiv05.11.25, 16:46 • 4776 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Norway
Ukraine