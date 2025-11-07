Ukraine and Norway extended the "transport visa-free regime" until the end of 2027

Ukraine and Norway have agreed to extend the "transport visa-free regime" until the end of 2027. This will allow Ukrainian carriers to transport goods without special permits, which will contribute to business development, strengthen trade, and integrate Ukraine into the European transport area. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, informs UNN.

This decision allows Ukrainian carriers to continue performing freight transportation without the need for special permits — for trucks of Euro-5 standard and above. Accordingly, this means increased opportunities for business, faster logistics, and closer economic ties between our countries. - the message says.

It is noted that the "transport visa-free regime" is a key element of Ukraine's integration into the single European transport space. It simplifies trade, strengthens supply chains, stimulates the economy, and helps Ukrainian businesses remain competitive in the European market. Last year alone, Ukraine exported goods worth $553 million to Norway, and we see that this figure is growing annually.

Currently, the liberalized transportation regime is in effect with 35 countries, including the EU – and this is another step towards Ukraine's full integration into the common European transport market.

