Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat

Ukraine and Israel have agreed to initiate a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat. This is happening against the backdrop of a global security threat posed by the alliance of Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang, stated the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine during a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar, as reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang have united into a single alliance of criminal regimes that support each other and threaten the entire free world. Against the backdrop of these threats, we have agreed to intensify bilateral cooperation and initiate a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat. - Sibiga reported.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that today Ukraine and Israel face security challenges from Russia and Iran. This is a threat to global security as a whole.

"Today, our countries face security challenges from Iran and Russia, which poses an existential threat not only to our countries but also to global security. Iran continues to destabilize the region, attempts to develop a nuclear program, and supplies weapons to terrorist groups," the minister said.

Addition

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar arrived in Ukraine. He will hold talks with the Ukrainian leadership and representatives of the Jewish community.