Ukraine and Ireland agreed on the targeted content of the security agreement - OP

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 3586 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 18303 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 156546 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150523 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162780 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212737 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246970 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153085 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371108 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183559 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 99461 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130940 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38341 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 56680 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 3586 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 156547 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 131193 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150524 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143244 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13112 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14258 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18260 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19362 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38514 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukraine and Ireland agreed on the targeted content of the security agreement - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26127 views

Ukraine and Ireland discussed the signing of a bilateral security agreement and agreed on its indicative content, as well as further steps to implement it as part of efforts to increase international support for Ukraine's peace plan.

Ukraine and Ireland agreed on the targeted content of the security agreement - OP

Deputy head of the Office of the president of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva discussed the signing of a bilateral security agreement with Deputy Foreign Minister of Ireland Sonya Hyland. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the president. 

Details 

The interlocutors discussed the results of the inaugural Peace Summit and pledged to work together to increase the number of countries in support of the joint communique on the foundations of peace.

They also agreed on the next steps to implement further international measures in this context.

We are grateful for the personal participation of Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris in the peace summit and Ireland's accession to the joint communique on its results. Our joint efforts bring closer the establishment of a just peace, the restoration of the UN Charter and international law

- emphasized by Igor Zhovkva

Yermak: “Today we have security agreements on guarantees for Ukraine with all G7 countries”14.06.24, 11:20 • 35993 views

The OP notes that at the meeting, the parties discussed the possibility of concluding a bilateral security agreement to implement the G7 joint declaration on support for Ukraine, to which Ireland joined shortly after its signing, along with more than 30 other countries.

The ministry recalls that during the last telephone conversation , President Volodymyr Zelensky and Irish prime minister Simon Harris agreed to start consultations on this issue.

The interlocutors agreed on the indicative content of the draft agreement, as well as agreed on quick further steps

- summed up in the Office of the president. 

Recall

The president's Office stated that Ukraine and the European Union held the final round of negotiations on a bilateral security agreement.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
European Union
Ireland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
