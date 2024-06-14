Yermak: “Today we have security agreements on guarantees for Ukraine with all G7 countries”

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
So far, Ukraine has signed security assurance agreements with all G7 countries, including a landmark agreement with the United States.

The security agreement signed between Ukraine and the United States has become a landmark event, as Ukraine now has signed such agreements with all G7 countries. The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

The agreement with the United States closed the entire G7. That is, today we have security agreements on guarantees for Ukraine with all G7 countries. This is certainly a historic agreement, because it is the most powerful, substantive, legally binding agreement between Ukraine and the United States in our history of independence. And it really has become such an epoch-making event. It is not only about the time of war. The United States and Ukraine have become de jure allies for today and for the future. The United States is committed to supporting Ukraine throughout this period, and it provides for and talks about all the necessary elements that are important for our defense capabilities, that are important for our joint production, and it is very detailed in terms of air defense systems and fighter jets

- Yermak said.

He noted that the agreement is not only about military cooperation, but also about economic support, sanctions policy, and the use of frozen Russian assets.

"In other words, we can say that the agreement is substantial and very detailed," Yermak added.

He also emphasized that the agreement assumes that the partners, including the United States, see Ukraine's future in NATO.

Recall

The presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden, officially signed a security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

