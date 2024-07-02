Ukraine and Czech Republic agree on steps to finalize security agreement

Ukraine and the Czech Republic held another round of negotiations on a bilateral security agreement. The parties agreed on further steps to finalize it so that the leaders of the states could sign the document in the near future. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the President.

"On behalf of the President of Ukraine and the Head of the Presidential Office and in pursuance of the Joint Declaration of the Group of Seven, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva held another round of talks with the Czech side on signing a bilateral security agreement," the statement said.

It is reported that the Czech delegation was headed by Director General for Security and Multilateral Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic David Konecsky.

"The parties noted significant progress in the preparation of the draft of the future agreement and agreed on further steps to finalize it so that the leaders of the states could sign the document in the near future," the OP informs.

Addendum

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala reportedthat the Czech Republic and Ukraine will sign a security agreement at the European Political Community summit in London on July 18.