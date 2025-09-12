Fedorov on beneficial AI in Ukraine: the goal is to be among the top 3 countries in its implementation by 2030

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
05:51 AM • 26907 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 31886 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 46348 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 69167 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 37902 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 29559 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 47436 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 17440 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 17728 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 15489 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
71%
756mm
Popular news
Lviv theater actor Andriy Synyshyn died in the warSeptember 11, 10:39 PM • 21045 views
Russian authorities report downing seven drones over Moscow: consequences being clarifiedSeptember 11, 11:40 PM • 23898 views
Occupiers bring in extras for "pseudo-elections" in Sevastopol - CNS01:20 AM • 23461 views
Thousands of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 left for Poland since August 2801:21 AM • 23685 views
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff04:42 AM • 18133 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 69188 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 47451 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 62840 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 69119 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 129677 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 23546 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 62840 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 33682 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 40416 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 105525 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Dassault Rafale
Shahed-136
The Guardian
The New York Times

Fedorov on beneficial AI in Ukraine: the goal is to be among the top 3 countries in its implementation by 2030

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Ukraine aims to become one of the top three countries in the world in terms of practical implementation of artificial intelligence by 2030. Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov emphasized the importance of creating beneficial AI that solves real problems.

Fedorov on beneficial AI in Ukraine: the goal is to be among the top 3 countries in its implementation by 2030

In Ukraine, the goal is to be among the top 3 countries in the world by 2030 that have maximally and practically implemented artificial intelligence that truly solves problems. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on the sidelines of the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, as reported by UNN.

Details

I hope that the integration of artificial intelligence into "Diia" will make AI, used to solve problems, popular among people of all ages. We must create useful artificial intelligence, because currently, AI is often hyped, but it doesn't solve any problems in many cases.

- said Fedorov.

Fedorov emphasized that the beneficial use of AI should become part of pop culture in Ukraine.

Therefore, we set a goal for Ukraine to be among the top 3 countries in the world by 2030 that have maximally and practically implemented AI that solves problems. This is when services are built on AI, when laws and regulatory acts are written using AI.

- Fedorov noted.

As an example, he cited the situation in the Ministry of Digital Transformation, where 70% of all regulatory acts are already analyzed using AI.

We integrated it into document management. We saved thousands of hours for lawyers per year.

- said Fedorov.

He also commented on whether AI makes many mistakes.

About 5-7% of it hallucinates, but this is not a large percentage compared to how much time people spend.

- Fedorov added.

Ministry of Digital Transformation is working on 5 AI products: Fedorov told the details01.04.25, 14:08 • 12289 views

Addition

The Ministry of Digital Transformation launched the national assistant Diia.AI. This is a personal assistant in the world of public services, who knows everything about services in Diia.

Anna Murashko

Technologies
Diia (service)
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine