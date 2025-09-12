Fedorov on beneficial AI in Ukraine: the goal is to be among the top 3 countries in its implementation by 2030

In Ukraine, the goal is to be among the top 3 countries in the world by 2030 that have maximally and practically implemented artificial intelligence that truly solves problems. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on the sidelines of the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, as reported by UNN.

I hope that the integration of artificial intelligence into "Diia" will make AI, used to solve problems, popular among people of all ages. We must create useful artificial intelligence, because currently, AI is often hyped, but it doesn't solve any problems in many cases. - said Fedorov.

Fedorov emphasized that the beneficial use of AI should become part of pop culture in Ukraine.

Therefore, we set a goal for Ukraine to be among the top 3 countries in the world by 2030 that have maximally and practically implemented AI that solves problems. This is when services are built on AI, when laws and regulatory acts are written using AI. - Fedorov noted.

As an example, he cited the situation in the Ministry of Digital Transformation, where 70% of all regulatory acts are already analyzed using AI.

We integrated it into document management. We saved thousands of hours for lawyers per year. - said Fedorov.

He also commented on whether AI makes many mistakes.

About 5-7% of it hallucinates, but this is not a large percentage compared to how much time people spend. - Fedorov added.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation launched the national assistant Diia.AI. This is a personal assistant in the world of public services, who knows everything about services in Diia.