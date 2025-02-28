UK Telegram channels linked to Russia offer to pay for attacks on mosques - Guardian
A network of Telegram channels with Russian ties offering payment for attacks on Muslim targets has been discovered in Britain. The channels disseminate instructions for making weapons and encourage violent actions.
A network of Telegram channels with Russian links encourages people in the UK to attack mosques and Muslims and commit provocations. They offer to pay for it with cryptocurrency.
These channels have been linked to Islamophobic graffiti on mosques and schools, and have also distributed PDFs with bomb-making recipes and blueprints for 3D-printed weapons.
Posters with QR codes for these groups and their associated TikTok accounts have also appeared on British streets. However, in recent weeks, the information in the channels has changed from incitement to do graffiti to direct calls for knife attacks.
Dossiers on such channels and their apparent Russian connections have been passed on to the anti-terrorist police and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The charitable organizations Community Security Trust (CST) and Tell Mama, which monitor hate crimes against Jews and Muslims, have also drawn attention to these networks.
There are growing concerns that Russia is trying to foment social unrest in Britain and other Western European countries through covert digital campaigns aimed at exploiting ethnic and religious tensions.
