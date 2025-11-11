Great Britain has stopped providing the US with intelligence on suspicious vessels involved in drug trafficking in the Caribbean, fearing that it could be used to select targets for military strikes. This is stated in a CNN article, writes UNN.

Details

CNN sources report that British officials believe that the September attacks, which killed 76 people, violate international law.

UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk called these strikes "extrajudicial killings," and Britain agrees with this assessment. The decision to stop intelligence sharing reflects London's growing skepticism about the legality of American actions and opens a rift with its key ally.

Canada has taken a similar stance, continuing to cooperate with the US Coast Guard but not wanting its data to be used for deadly strikes.

