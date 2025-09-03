UK Defense Minister arrived in Kyiv

UK Defence Minister John Healey arrived in Kyiv. This was announced by Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, writes UNN.

Glad to welcome UK Defence Minister John Healey to Ukraine. During the meeting, we will coordinate the main issues of the next Ramstein format meeting, which will take place in London, and joint defence projects. - Shmyhal wrote.

He also added that "important bilateral decisions that will strengthen the defense capabilities of our countries" are being prepared.

