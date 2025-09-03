$41.370.05
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 360 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 2972 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 8730 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 10556 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 66817 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 100079 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 136540 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 149357 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 79554 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 142693 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
UK Defense Minister arrived in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

UK Defense Minister John Healey arrived in Kyiv. He will meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal to coordinate issues for the next Ramstein format meeting and discuss defense projects.

UK Defence Minister John Healey arrived in Kyiv. This was announced by Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, writes UNN.

Glad to welcome UK Defence Minister John Healey to Ukraine. During the meeting, we will coordinate the main issues of the next Ramstein format meeting, which will take place in London, and joint defence projects.

- Shmyhal wrote.

He also added that "important bilateral decisions that will strengthen the defense capabilities of our countries" are being prepared.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
John Healey
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
London
Kyiv