UK and US plan to extend nuclear cooperation agreement indefinitely

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129126 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134181 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 220973 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165094 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160114 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145987 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210621 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112716 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197765 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105241 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 98177 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109149 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106025 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 87048 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 76029 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 220974 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210621 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197765 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224079 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211714 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 48902 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 76029 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154696 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153658 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157559 views
UK and US plan to extend nuclear cooperation agreement indefinitely

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13919 views

The United Kingdom and the United States intend to indefinitely extend the 1958 Treaty on Mutual Defense and Nuclear Cooperation. This decision is related to the global arms race provoked by Russia's war in Ukraine.

The United Kingdom and the United States plan to indefinitely extend the 1958 mutual defense treaty, which provides for cooperation in the field of nuclear weapons, the Financial Times reports, UNN reports. 

Details

According to the official recommendations of the UK and US governments, which must be ratified by both sides at the legislative level, the mutual defense agreement cancels the previous 10-year term and follows the UN warning that Russia's war in Ukraine has provoked a global nuclear arms race.

Reportedly, the ships built by the UK and Australia and deployed by the Australian Navy will be equipped with the latest American technology, but will not carry nuclear weapons.

"The consolidation of the  (US and UK - ed.)  agreements on the sharing of nuclear weapons on a permanent basis is a rather significant change in their relationship. It provides a permanent basis for modernizing the UK's nuclear deterrent," said David Cullen, director of the British think tank Nuclear Information Service. 

russia says it is clarifying its nuclear doctrine27.08.24, 17:38 • 26587 views

First signed in 1958 and extended several times since then, the treaty is the centerpiece of the "special relationship" between the United Kingdom and the United States and is considered a unique agreement among nuclear-weapon states. 

The pact was last extended in 2014 for a 10-year term, which expires in December. The treaty allows for the exchange of nuclear technology and information, but not nuclear weapons or control over them. According to officials, the agreement helps ensure the safety of the two countries' nuclear weapons and nuclear engines.

The amended treaty will be automatically approved if neither the House of Commons nor the House of Lords passes a resolution against ratification within 21 business days.

According to the Financial Times, analysts say that the proposed extension of the treaty is a sign of increasingly dangerous times, and that the UK has an additional benefit: it can guarantee the continuation of the agreement regardless of the position of any future US government.

Military transport of the “nuclear” department of the Russian Defense Ministry spotted in occupied Crimea02.09.24, 16:25 • 13790 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

