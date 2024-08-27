russian foreign minister sergei lavrov said during a press conference that russia has decided to clarify the existing nuclear doctrine. UNN reports this with reference to the russian media.

Details

According to lavrov, russia "has its own doctrine of the use of nuclear weapons," which is currently being "clarified." He added that "American figures" are well aware of this doctrine.

The кussian media outlet adds that earlier one of Lavrov's deputies spoke about "specifying" the nuclear doctrine in the event of an escalation of events in the war with Ukraine.

Recall

The President of Ukraine believes that кussia is only intimidating the world with nuclear weapons. Zelenskyy is convinced that зutin values his life and power too much to risk using nuclear weapons.

