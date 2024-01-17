ISW explains why Belarus included nuclear weapons in its military doctrine

The Belarusian regime has included a clause on the use of nuclear weapons in its military doctrine to reflect the deployment of these weapons on its territory by Russia. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

Belarus has included in the new draft of its military doctrine the possibility of using Russian tactical nuclear weapons.

ISW experts noted that it is currently unknown how the new doctrine is applied to tactical nuclear weapons.

At the same time, analysts noted that Russia and Belarus are not willing to go to nuclear escalation, so the likelihood of using nuclear weapons remains extremely unlikely.

Belarus has included nuclear weapons in its military doctrine