On January 16 in Minsk, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin presented a draft of an updated military doctrine based on close allied relations with Russia. For the first time, it provides for the use of nuclear weapons. This was reported by the Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

Last year, the Kremlin announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, without specifying their number. Russia said it would retain control over these weapons, which are intended for use on the battlefield. It was also noted that these were short-range weapons of relatively low yield.

Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich said that the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory should be a deterrent to aggression by NATO member Poland.

No nation considers Belarus as its enemy, despite the actions of their governments. This is a key message, the spirit of the Military Doctrine said Viktor Khrenin.

The draft of the updated Military Doctrine has a new chapter outlining Belarus' allied commitments. Its preparation also took into account the experience of Kazakhstan, which survived a "coup attempt.

Following the review of the draft Military Doctrine at the Security Council meeting on January 16, the document will be finalized and subsequently submitted to the All-Ukrainian People's Assembly for approval.

