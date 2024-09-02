Military transport of the “nuclear” department of the Russian Defense Ministry spotted in occupied Crimea

Military transport of the "nuclear" department of the Russian Defense Ministry was spotted in Crimea. This was reported to Krym.Realii by eyewitnesses, UNN reports.

As noted, such vehicles of the 12th Directorate of the Russian Main Military Department were seen, in particular, on the roads of Kerch and the Kerch Peninsula.

In accordance with the list of digital codes on the registration plates of vehicles of the Russian Armed Forces, control vehicles 12 are designated by code 39.

The Twelfth Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense is responsible for the storage, operation and maintenance of nuclear munitions. It also includes the Special Control Service, which monitors nuclear tests in other countries.

