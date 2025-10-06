UFC tournament at the White House to be held on June 14 next year, on Trump's 80th birthday - Reuters

Trump announced on Sunday during a speech at Naval Station Norfolk, dedicated to preparations for the 250th anniversary of the US Navy, that the UFC tournament at the White House will take place next year, specifically on June 14 – Trump's birthday. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The current American president announced that the UFC tournament will take place next year – on June 14, on which day Trump will turn 80.

The head of the White House emphasized his friendly relations with UFC President Dana White and noted that mixed martial arts fans have long been part of his political support. Their acquaintance dates back to 2000, when Trump's Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City became one of the few venues in the US willing to host UFC events.

According to the Sports Business Journal, the fighting association will spend $700,000 to replace the turf on the South Lawn of the White House after the event. Trump, who regularly attends UFC fights since his presidency, was last at a match in June in New Jersey.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that a mixed martial arts (UFC) tournament would be held at the White House. During a conversation with journalists, he noted that up to six thousand spectators would be able to attend the event in the residence's courtyard.

Later, Trump announced that the UFC fights would be timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of US Independence Day.

Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor confirmed that his participation in the historic White House tournament in 2026 is "officially confirmed".