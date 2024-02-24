UAVs were spotted in Mykolaiv and Poltava regions moving towards other parts of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Hostile drones were spotted in Mykolaiv and Poltava regions of Ukraine.
Enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been detected in Mykolaiv and Poltava regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Attention! Enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv region, moving towards Kirovohrad region.
UAVs in Poltava region heading towards Kharkiv and Sumy regions
