UAV strike causes house fire, woman injured in belgorod region

In belgorod region, a house caught fire as a result of a UAV strike, and a wounded woman was taken to hospital. Information about the consequences is being clarified. This was reported by the governor of the belgorod region, gladkov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, a private house caught fire in the village of mokra, greivoronsky urban district of Belgorod region, as a result of a UAV attack.

One woman with mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her legs was taken to a district hospital. The victim is being provided with the necessary medical care, after which she will be transferred to belgorod City Hospital No. 2 for further treatment.

Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

A large fire occurred in Belgorod: it is reported that it was burning in a warehouse