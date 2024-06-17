A large fire occurred in Belgorod: it is reported that it was burning in a warehouse

A massive fire broke out in Belgorod in rf, according to the Russian telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

A large fire occurred on Chicherina Street in Belgorod on the morning of June 17. According to preliminary data, the fire was in a metal panel. Now the fire has been extinguished, reports the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

As indicated, the media write that there was a flight into an ammunition depot. Belgorod telegram channels report a fire in the warehouse, but without clarification.

Russia claims to have destroyed 6 drones over Belgorod, Voronezh and Lipetsk regions at night