Russia claims to have destroyed 6 drones over Belgorod, Voronezh and Lipetsk regions at night

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29514 views

russia claims that its air defense system destroyed 6 UAVs over the Belgorod, Voronezh and Lipetsk regions at night.

Russia claims to have destroyed 6 drones over Belgorod, Voronezh and Lipetsk regions at night

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that six UAVs were "destroyed" over the Belgorod, Voronezh and Lipetsk regions of the Russian Federation at night, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian Federation claims that its air defense system "destroyed" one UAV over the territory of the Belgorod region, two UAVs over the territory of the Voronezh region, and three UAVs over the territory of the Lipetsk region.

According to the Russian telegram channel ASTRA, residents of Lipetsk reported explosions and smoke overnight over a tractor plant, as well as an attack on the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant.

At the same time, the governor of the Lipetsk region reported the suppression of four drones over the region, including three over the industrial territory of Lipetsk. According to him, emergency services were working at the site where the UAV wreckage fell.

The governor of the Voronezh region reported two downed drones.

In russia, explosions and smoke over a tractor plant: lipetsk has introduced an air hazard regime17.06.24, 04:29 • 101298 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
