In russia, explosions and smoke over a tractor plant: lipetsk has introduced an air hazard regime

In russia, explosions and smoke appeared over a tractor plant in lipetsk. This was reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

According to the information, a series of explosions occurred in the russian city of lipetsk and smoke was visible over the tractor plant, which led to the introduction of an air hazard regime in the lipetsk region.

Later, according to the governor of the region, it became known that special services were working at the site of the crash, and that the incident did not claim any lives.

In addition, residents of lipetsk reported an attack on the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant.

Residents of the voronezh region of the russian federation also reported explosions.

