Drones attack oil depot in Voronezh region

As a result of a drone attack on an oil depot in the Liski district of Voronezh region of Russia, fuel tanks were damaged. This was reported by the governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, UNN reports.

Details

In the Liskinsky district of Voronezh region, an attempt was made to attack an oil depot from an ultra-low altitude by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. According to preliminary information, several UAVs slightly damaged fuel tanks Gesev wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there was no fire and no casualties. The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the attack. The Ukrainian side has also not commented.

Internet users also reported explosions in the Rostov region.

Explosions occurred in Rostov region near airfield with Su-34