Explosions occurred in Rostov region near airfield with Su-34

On the night of June 14, 2024, eyewitnesses reported on social media about explosions near the airfield in Morozovsk, Rostov region of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Details

The airfield is home to the 559th Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment (military unit 75392 of the Russian Ministry of Defense).

In particular, Su-34, Su-24 and Su-24 are deployed there.

It is reported that the city has lost power.

According to preliminary information, the airfield was attacked by unknown drones.

Eyewitnesses also reported that explosions were heard in the sky over the city of Rostov-on-Don. According to preliminary data, the "air defense system" was triggered.

Local residents said that two loud explosions were heard around 2 a.m., and a bright flash was seen in the sky. At this time, there has been no information about damage or injuries. There is no official information yet.

Morozovsk is an active military airfield in the Rostov region, located 3 km southwest of the city of Morozovsk.

