UAV crashes on a polyclinic in Kursk, patients evacuated

The wreckage of the downed unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the roof of Kursk City Hospital No. 6, said Governor Roman Starovoit. 22 square meters of the roof were damaged. No one was injured, but due to the threat of an explosion, patients in the intensive care unit in the neighboring hospital building were evacuated, UNN reports .

According to the Russian governor, the evacuation of patients from the intensive care unit was carried out by air ambulances and ambulances. The staff and other patients were sent to a safe place. The regional minister of health is working at the site.

The missile threat was in effect in the Kursk region from about 2:20. Air defense systems were operating in the sky. The governor of the Kursk region reported the destruction of one UAV.

Earlier, Rostov region and Taganrog were subjected to massive drone attacks.

Ukrainian drone allegedly shot down over Kursk