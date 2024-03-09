UAV crashes on a polyclinic in Kursk, patients evacuated

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24501 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 86862 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58607 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 247616 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215335 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185070 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226890 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250647 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156555 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371940 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30538 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 86862 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 247617 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 197612 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215335 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16413 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24894 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25119 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55241 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62680 views
UAV crashes on a polyclinic in Kursk, patients evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 79722 views

A downed unmanned aerial vehicle crashed onto the roof of a polyclinic in Kursk, damaging 22 square meters of roof and forcing the evacuation of intensive care patients from a nearby hospital building due to an explosion threat.

UAV crashes on a polyclinic in Kursk, patients evacuated

The wreckage of the downed unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the roof of Kursk City Hospital No. 6, said Governor Roman Starovoit. 22 square meters of the roof were damaged. No one was injured, but due to the threat of an explosion, patients in the intensive care unit in the neighboring hospital building were evacuated, UNN reports .

Details

According to the Russian governor, the evacuation of patients from the intensive care unit was carried out by air ambulances and ambulances. The staff and other patients were sent to a safe place. The regional minister of health is working at the site.

Addendum Addendum

The missile threat was in effect in the Kursk region from about 2:20. Air defense systems were operating in the sky. The governor of the Kursk region reported the destruction of one UAV.

Earlier, Rostov region and Taganrog were subjected to massive drone attacks.

Ukrainian drone allegedly shot down over Kursk09.03.24, 02:59 • 29887 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarHealth
