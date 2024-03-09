Ukrainian drone allegedly shot down over Kursk

The Russian air defense system allegedly shot down a Ukrainian drone over Kursk, according to the governor of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation Roman Starovoit, reports UNN.

Details

Earlier, he reported on the missile threat in the Kursk region and urged residents to take shelter.

A Ukrainian UAV is shot down by air defense forces in the sky over Kursk. The consequences on the ground are being clarified. I remind you of the safety rules: do not approach or touch the wreckage of the UAV, it may explode! To report the discovery, please call 112 Starovoit wrote in his Telegram channel.

